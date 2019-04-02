Factbox: As Brunei brings in stoning, where are the worst countries to be LGBT+?

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brunei has sparked global criticism for saying it will implement Sharia law this week, allowing homosexuality to be punishable by stoning to death.

The move will make it the seventh country to impose the death penalty for same-sex relationships, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA). Many more criminalize homosexuality.

Here are some of the world’s worst countries to be LGBT+.

Sources: Reuters, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Equaldex, ILGA