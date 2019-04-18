European Parliament condemns Brunei over 'retrograde' death penalty for gay sex

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The European Parliament on Thursday strongly condemned Brunei for introducing “retrograde” Islamic laws that punish gay sex and adultery with death by stoning.

The Muslim-majority sultanate has drawn global condemnation from the United Nations, governments and a host of celebrities for introducing Sharia laws on April 3.

Along with stoning for sodomy, the laws impose the death penalty on rapists and punish thieves with amputation.

The resolution adopted by the European Parliament “strongly condemns the entry into force of the retrograde Sharia Penal Code; (and) urges the Bruneian authorities to immediately repeal it.”

The measure was passed on a show of hands, the parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers also called on the EU to consider asset freezes and visa bans on the Southeast Asian nation, and to blacklist nine hotels owned the Brunei Investment Agency, including The Dorchester in London and The Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Naqib Adnan, the second secretary of Brunei’s embassy to the EU, declined to comment when reached by phone and said no other officials would comment.