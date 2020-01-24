Brunswick Group hires Koons from proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali

BOSTON (Reuters) - Brunswick Group, which specializes in advising corporations on a range of matters from mergers to governance, has hired Charles Koons from proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali, a person familiar with the matter said.

Koons will join Brunswick’s New York office as a partner and advise corporations on how to deal with activist investors, among other things. He did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Activist investing has been moving into the mainstream with more shareholders taking on companies over decisions like mergers and capital allocation, broadening the scope for advisory firms.

Koons previously spent two dozen years working in the business of guiding clients through shareholder votes on proxy contests and mergers as a proxy solicitor. He resigned from Morrow Sodali, where he worked for nearly three years, last week. Before that he spent 22 years at MacKenzie Partners, another proxy solicitor.

Morrow Sodali this week hired Paul Schulman, a former top executive at MacKenzie, to be its co-head of M&A, Activism, and Contested Situations.