July 24, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BT incentivises operators to move customers to faster broadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s BT Group said on Tuesday it would encourage telecom operators to move residential and business customers onto faster broadband by offering them long-term discounts on its network.

FILE PHOTO: British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London, Britain May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC173FB00160

The company, which runs Britain’s biggest telecom network, said the discounts would go beyond the pricing controls set by regulator Ofcom and would be available to any operator that grew its customer base by an agreed proportion.

Clive Selley, chief executive of BT’s network unit Openreach, said the offer would help Britain’s homes and businesses to experience the benefits of faster and more reliable broadband.

It would also incentivise wholesale customers to participate in the long-term investment in digital infrastructure by upgrading more of their customers to superfast and ultrafast services, he said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
