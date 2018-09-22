BT approaches Worldpay's Philip Jansen to be new CEO: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - BT Group (BT.L) is in advanced talks to appoint payment technology provider Worldpay’s (WP.N) outgoing co-chief executive Philip Jansen as its new CEO, Sky News reported on Saturday.

British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London, Britain May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Worldpay said on Wednesday that Jansen would step down at the end of the year.

Asked about the report, a spokeswoman for BT said: “We don’t comment on speculation.” Worldpay was not immediately available for comment.

In August, Sky reported that the boss of Informa had been approached for the CEO role, and there were several other candidates.