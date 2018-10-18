BT offers Worldpay's Jansen CEO role: Bloomberg

LONDON (Reuters) - BT Group has made an offer to Worldpay Inc’s Philip Jansen to become the British telecoms company’s new chief executive, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Jansen, the 51-year-old outgoing co-CEO of Worldpay, could still turn down the BT offer, Bloomberg said.

BT could announce a new CEO along with its first-half results on Nov.1, Bloomberg added, citing a person familiar with the company’s plans.

Last month Sky News reported that BT was in advanced discussions to appoint Jansen.

A BT Group representative was not immediately available for a comment.