FILE PHOTO: British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London, Britain May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Britain’s BT Group Plc (BT.L) is in talks to sell its corporate business in Ireland to London-based Mayfair Equity Partners, a Sky News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

The BT Ireland deal is likely to be for more than 300 million euros ($332 million), the tweet said bit.ly/2L2C2Sh.

BT and Mayfair Equity Partners were not immediately available to comment.