BT to cut around 130 jobs in Germany: Frankfurter Allgemeine
October 23, 2017 / 6:02 PM / in a day

BT to cut around 130 jobs in Germany: Frankfurter Allgemeine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest telecoms group, plans to cut about 130 jobs in Germany, Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing Germany chief Stefan Hirscher.

Two thirds of the affected positions will be shifted to lower-cost Hungary and a third will be scrapped entirely, the German newspaper said in a preview of an article to be published in Tuesday’s edition.

The British group employs about 850 people in Europe’s largest economy, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine.

BT said in May it would cut 4,000 jobs from its Global Services division, group functions and technology operations after an accounting scandal in Italy and a profit warning.

A spokesman for BT’s Germany operations said management and labor representatives were in talks about a package of measures, including job cuts, but final decisions have not yet been taken.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton

