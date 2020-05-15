Deals
May 15, 2020 / 4:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

BT says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate': internal message

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s BT (BT.L) said a report in the Financial Times that it was in talks about selling a stake in its networks business Openreach was “inaccurate”.

“Many of you will have seen the reports overnight about BT being in talks to sell a stake in Openreach,” Openreach CEO Clive Selley said in a message to staff.

“I spoke to (BT CEO) Philip Jansen last night after the story broke in the newspapers. He is very clear - the story is inaccurate. Openreach is staying in the BT Group.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below