FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in BT (BT.L) rose 9% on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times reported it was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit.

A source close to Macquarie, a potential buyer named in the report, said the investment firm had not expressed an interest in buying a stake and was not in talks with BT.