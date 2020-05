FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) has not expressed interest in BT’s (BT.L) Openreach unit and is not in talks with BT’s management, a source close to the investment firm told Reuters.

The Financial Times said on Thursday BT was in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in its network business, and named Macquarie as a potential buyer.