BT to cut 13,000 jobs and leave London HQ

LONDON (Reuters) - BT (BT.L) is cutting 13,000 managerial and back-office jobs and leaving its London headquarters in the latest attempt by Britain’s biggest telecoms group to rebuild after an accounting scandal and downturn in trading.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for the British Telecom group is seen outside of offices in the City of London, Britain, January 16 , 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Chief Executive Gavin Patterson sought to keep shareholders on side by maintaining its dividend and agreeing a new pension funding plan to give investors confidence about the long-term outlook.

Patterson said the restructuring, which comes after a tough 2017, would focus on the essential services needed by consumers and businesses.

BT will hire about 6,000 new engineers and front line customer service staff to support its roll out of a fiber and 5G mobile networks.

“This position of strength will enable us to build on the disciplined delivery and risk reduction of the last financial year, a period during which we delivered overall in-line with our financial and operational commitments whilst addressing many uncertainties,” he said on Thursday.

BT also agreed a new 13-year funding plan for its pension, which had a deficit of 11.3 billion pounds at the end of June. It will pay 2.1 billion pounds into the scheme by 2020 and a further 2 billion pounds will be funded by the issuance of bonds.

The strategy comes after the group reported a 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue to 5.967 billion pounds, just missing analysts’ expectations, while core earnings came in at 2.083 billion pounds, up 1 percent.