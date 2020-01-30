BT CEO: we will have to remove some Huawei gear from 4G network

LONDON (Reuters) - BT (BT.L) said it will have to switch some of its existing mobile network equipment from Huawei to other providers to meet the government’s 35% cap on the Chinese company’s involvement in Britain’s next generation networks.

“Inevitably, because of the way that the network works on 4G and 5G there will be some 4G boxes that are Huawei that will have to be eradicated,” Chief Executive Philip Jansen told reporters.

“And then there’s also an assumption around what the pricing scenarios might be with alternative providers,” he said.