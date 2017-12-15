FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Los Angeles
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Technology News
December 15, 2017 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

BT and Sky strike deal to carry each other's channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s leading pay-TV companies Sky and BT have agreed to supply their most popular channels to each other’s platforms in a thawing of a once difficult relationship.

In a joint statement the two companies said BT customers would be able to sign up for Sky’s NOW TV service which shows sports and U.S. drama. In return, BT will make its sports channels available to Sky satellite customers.

The companies said the multi-year deal was expected to be available from early 2019.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.