BT and Sky strike deal to carry each other's channels

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s leading pay-TV companies Sky and BT have agreed to supply their most popular channels to each other’s platforms in a thawing of a once difficult relationship.

In a joint statement the two companies said BT customers would be able to sign up for Sky’s NOW TV service which shows sports and U.S. drama. In return, BT will make its sports channels available to Sky satellite customers.

The companies said the multi-year deal was expected to be available from early 2019.