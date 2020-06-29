BTG Pactual raises 2.65 billion reais in follow-on offering

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC11.SA) set the price per unit in a share offering at 74.40 reais, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The bank raised 2.65 billion reais to invest in its newly-launched retail banking unit, which mainly competes with digital brokers such as XP Inc (XP.O).

BTG’s units closed Monday at 76 reais, which implies a 2.1% discount in the follow-on offering. Each unit comprises one common share and two preferred shares.

BTG, Bradesco BBI SA, Itau BBA SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA managed the offering.