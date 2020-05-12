Brazil's BTG Pactual cuts market risk to brace for coronavirus

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC11.SA) missed first-quarter estimates for profit and decided to reduce markets-related risks, bracing for the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The future scenario is very uncertain and requires us caution. For this reason, we decided to preserve our solid capital and liquidity position,” Chief Executive Roberto Sallouti said in a statement.

The bank’s core capital ratio rose to 15% from 12.2% in the previous quarter, while its return on equity dropped 4.6 percentage points to 14.5%.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 789 million reais ($135.63 million), 7% below analysts’ expectations, according to a Refinitiv consensus of 848.9 million reais, but up 9.4% year-on-year.

BTG’s total revenue reached 1.518 billion reais, up 2% as most business lines grew from a year earlier. Still, the bank posted a loss of 18 million reais on its proprietary investments, caused by global markets and real estate.

Net new money from asset and wealth management clients came in at 21.2 billion reais, keeping its upward trend.

Loan book rose 8.9% from the previous quarter, reaching 47.7 billion reais. The bank said it has already increased provisions for potential losses stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

BTG tightened its belt in the first quarter, with operating expenses growing 1% year-on-year, although it sped up costs related to its newly launched digital retail unit, as BTG has said it sees good business opportunities.

Management will discuss results and outlook in calls with analysts and journalists.