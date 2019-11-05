BTG Pactual's profit surges on higher trading gains, fees

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest investment bank, Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC11.SA), reported a 56.6% rise in third-quarter net income on Tuesday on higher trading gains and investment banking fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 1.073 billion reais ($267.43 million) from 685 million reais a year earlier.

The bank’s third-quarter total revenue, which rose 74% from the same period a year earlier, stood at 2.184 billion reais, bolstered by gains at its trading desk, investment banking unit and proprietary investments.

Its third-quarter trading gains more than tripled from a year earlier to reach 801 million reais.

BTG said 2019 had been the best year for its investment banking unit since its initial public offering in 2012.

Strong revenues offset higher operating expenses, which increased mainly due to bonus payments.

The bank’s loan book expanded 13.3% to 49.4 billion reais in September from June, as companies sought more loans amid Brazil’s economic recovery.

The Sao Paulo-based bank reported an annualized return on equity, a measure of profitability, of 20.8%, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Net new money to BTG’s asset and wealth management businesses totaled 27.3 billion reais in the quarter.

Brazilian federal police raided BTG’s headquarters twice this year as part of investigations involving its founder Andre Esteves. In August, they searched its offices as part of an investigation into the sale of stakes in African oilfields to BTG Pactual, and earlier this month the bank was investigated for alleged illegal leaking of interest rate decisions to a fund named Bintang.

BTG has denied any wrongdoing.

Units in BTG Pactual, comprised by one common share and two preferred ones, almost tripled in value this year, helped by the influx of money to the bank’s funds and also by its digital investment platform, BTG Pactual Digital. Units closed Monday trading at 64.7 reais.