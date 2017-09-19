Peru miner Buenaventura eyes Michiquillay copper project: chairman

AREQUIPA, Peru (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura is evaluating making a bid on $2 billion copper project Michiquillay in an auction planned for mid-November, the company’s chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Perumin industry convention in Arequipa, Peru, Roque Benavides said Buenaventura might be able to develop Michiquillay by sharing infrastructure with other mining projects in the northern Cajamarca region.