Peru miner Buenaventura eyes Michiquillay copper project: chairman
September 19, 2017 / 5:19 PM / a month ago

Peru miner Buenaventura eyes Michiquillay copper project: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AREQUIPA, Peru (Reuters) - Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura is evaluating making a bid on $2 billion copper project Michiquillay in an auction planned for mid-November, the company’s chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Buenaventura Chief Executive Roque Benavides gestures during an interview at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Lima May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Speaking on the sidelines of the Perumin industry convention in Arequipa, Peru, Roque Benavides said Buenaventura might be able to develop Michiquillay by sharing infrastructure with other mining projects in the northern Cajamarca region.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
