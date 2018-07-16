Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett has donated roughly $3.4 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) stock to five charities, the billionaire’s largest contribution in his plan to give away his fortune.

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Buffett’s 13th annual donation comprised about 17.7 million Class “B” shares of Berkshire, valued at $192 each as of Monday’s market close.

The largest block went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett’s own foundation, named for his late first wife Susan, and charities run by his children Howard, Susan and Peter received the rest.