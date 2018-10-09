FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 9, 2018 / 5:20 PM / in an hour

Police to release Romanian citizen detained over killing of Bulgarian journalist

1 Min Read

RUSE, Bulgaria (Reuters) - A Romanian citizen detained as part of an investigation into the murder of a Bulgarian TV journalist will be released without charge, a senior Bulgarian police official said on Tuesday.

“Our work is continuing. For the time being there are no facts and circumstances that we can announce. The Romanian citizen is to be released,” said Teodor Atanasov, the head of Ruse regional police.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.