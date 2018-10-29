Bulgaria detects bird flu at two duck farms

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s food safety agency reported an outbreak of the virulent bird flu virus on Monday on two duck farms in southern Bulgaria.

All ducks in the farms in the village of Malevo and the village of Garvanovo will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease, which was confirmed by laboratory tests, the agency said in a statement, without specifying which strain of bird flu was involved.

Earlier this month, veterinary authorities culled over 100,000 chickens and over 16,000 ducks after bird flu virus was detected on a poultry and a duck farm in southern Bulgaria.