FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
October 29, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgaria detects bird flu at two duck farms

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s food safety agency reported an outbreak of the virulent bird flu virus on Monday on two duck farms in southern Bulgaria.

All ducks in the farms in the village of Malevo and the village of Garvanovo will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease, which was confirmed by laboratory tests, the agency said in a statement, without specifying which strain of bird flu was involved.

Earlier this month, veterinary authorities culled over 100,000 chickens and over 16,000 ducks after bird flu virus was detected on a poultry and a duck farm in southern Bulgaria.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.