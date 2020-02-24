Bulgaria reports two new bird flu outbreaks

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s food safety agency authorities reported on Monday two new outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in the southern part of the Balkan country.

One of the new outbreaks was found at a farm with more than 55,000 egg-laying hens in Trilistnik, near the city of Plovdiv. The other outbreak was reported at a farm with more than 11,000 ducks in Padarsko, also near Plovdiv.

All the hens and ducks at the two farms would be culled, the food agency said.

It said that a 3-km protection zone had been set around the farms and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds and has been banned within it, as has the sale of eggs and poultry.