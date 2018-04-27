FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 27, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Amilum Bulgaria, owned by U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co, on Friday began the construction of a new corn processing facility in the northeastern town of Razgrad, aiming to double its production capacity.

The company said it would invest more than 200 million levs ($123.41 million) and create 300 new jobs as the expansion would allow Amilum to process 900,000 tonnes of corn annually.

It said that most of the production, including corn starch, glucose, fructose and other products, would be exported to international markets which will have a significant positive result for the Balkan country’s trade balance.

Amilum also plans to construct new facilities to produce ethanol, using residual products from the manufacture of sweeteners in an attempt to improve energy efficiency.

($1 = 1.6206 leva)

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.