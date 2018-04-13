FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Bus crash near Bulgarian capital kills six and injures more than 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Six people were killed and at least 20 others including a child were injured when a bus overturned on a highway near the Bulgarian capital, the health ministry said on Friday.

A man walks beside a crashed bus on a highway near capital Sofia, Bulgaria, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Ambulances ferried 19 people to Sofia hospitals and two were in critical condition after the crash some 28 km (17 miles) east of Sofia, national radio reported. The accident was caused when a car crashed into the bus, the bus owner told the radio.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

