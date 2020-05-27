World News
May 27, 2020 / 2:12 PM / in an hour

Bulgarian police seize $44 million worth of cocaine from apartment

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian police on Wednesday seized more than $43 million worth of cocaine from an apartment in the capital Sofia, occupied by a man who was detained a day earlier after police found 40 kg of the drug in his car, prosecutors said in a statement.

A total of 327 packages, weighing about 1 kg each and marked with car logos and playing cards, were found, they said.

Police said that the high-purity cocaine with an estimated street value of more than 40 million euros ($44 million) had been mainly destined for Western Europe and Asia.

“Only a small part was to be sold in Bulgaria,” senior police commissioner Georgi Hadzhiev said. “Considering the upcoming summer season, about 35-40 kg were for the Bulgarian market.”

Bulgaria, a Balkan country with a population of fewer than 7 million, has long served as a key route for smugglers moving goods between Europe and southwest Asia.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below