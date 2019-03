FILE PHOTO: Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a meeting with Russian regional leaders at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

Luxembourg (Reuters) - Russia is ready to take part in Bulgaria’s Belene nuclear power plant project if such a possibility arises, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

“We have the opportunity to implement this project, no less than other countries,” Medvedev said during an official visit to Luxembourg.