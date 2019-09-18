Saudi-led group to build TurkStream gas pipeline extension through Bulgaria

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgartransgaz signed a 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) contract with Saudi-led group Arkad to build a gas pipeline aimed to carry mainly Russian natural gas.

The contract was signed after a Bulgarian court cleared legal obstacles for it.

Bulgaria is rushing to build the 474-km pipeline linking its southern border with Turkey to its western border with Serbia to secure a link to Russia’s-backed TurkStream to Serbia and Hungary