July 16, 2020 / 7:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgarian government intends to carry out its full term - coalition partner

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government intends to stay in power for its full four-year term until next spring despite anti-government protests and a vote of no-confidence planned for next week, one of the leaders of the junior coalition partner said on Thursday.

Valeri Simeonov said the coalition has agreed to discuss a government reshuffle after the no-confidence vote, which it can survive with the support of a small populist party and independent lawmakers.

Late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov asked his finance, interior and economy ministers to step down amid the anti-graft protests.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams

