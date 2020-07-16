Bulgarian government intends to carry out its full term - coalition partner

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government intends to stay in power for its full four-year term until next spring despite anti-government protests and a vote of no-confidence planned for next week, one of the leaders of the junior coalition partner said on Thursday.

Valeri Simeonov said the coalition has agreed to discuss a government reshuffle after the no-confidence vote, which it can survive with the support of a small populist party and independent lawmakers.

Late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov asked his finance, interior and economy ministers to step down amid the anti-graft protests.