SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence brought on Wednesday by the opposition Socialists who accused it of failing to overhaul the ailing healthcare sector.

FILE PHOTO: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov waves as he arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A total of 133 deputies in the 240-seat parliament voted against the third no-confidence vote against the center-right coalition government, which is led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, while 99 lawmakers were in favor.