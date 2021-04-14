Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party hopes to form

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB fell well short of a parliamentary majority in an April 4 election, though it remains the biggest party.

GERB, which has led Bulgaria for most of the past decade, lost a fifth of its seats amid public anger over rampant corruption that boosted new protest parties and delivered a more fragmented parliament in the Balkan country.

Three-times premier Borissov, 61, has modernised Bulgaria’s crumbling roads, boosted incomes and put the country into the euro zone’s “waiting room” during his time in office.

But opposition parties accuse him of fostering a climate of impunity among powerful officials and politically connected businessmen in the European Union’s poorest and most corrupt member state.

Borissov said GERB would try to build enough support for a coalition government once President Rumen Radev gives them a mandate to do so but would propose another candidate to lead it.

“I think it is not right to divide the nation ...So I will propose another prime minister, with a very clear European and NATO orientation,” Borissov told reporters during a trip to the central city of Veliko Tarnovo.

He declined to name any possible candidate for now, but said national unity was crucial at a time when Bulgaria is struggling to cope with a surge in COVID-19 infections and with the economic impact of lockdown restrictions.

ANOTHER ELECTION?

The chances for a fourth GERB-led cabinet look slim as all other parties in the new parliament have rejected Borissov’s offer for a broad, technocrat government.

If GERB fails, the new, anti-systemic party of TV chat-show host Slavi Trifonov, now the second biggest in parliament, will be asked to try to form a government.

“The chances for a GERB government, even one not led by Borissov, are very small,” said Rumiana Kolarova, political science lecturer at the Sofia University.

“But Borissov’s move positions him as a responsible statesman, and increases pressure on Trifonov’s party to act in similar fashion. It also allows Borissov to maintain electoral support in any eventual new election,” she said.

Trifonov’s party has repeatedly said it will not strike a deal with GERB, the Socialists or the ethnic Turkish MRF, leaving little scope for him to build a parliamentary majority.

If a third attempt to form a government also fails, the president must dissolve parliament, appoint an interim cabinet and call a new national election within two months.

Borissov said Trifonov should act responsibly and try to form a government if GERB fails.

Prolonged political uncertainty could hamper Bulgaria’s ability to tap effectively the EU’s 750 billion euro ($896 billion) coronavirus Recovery Fund and slow its preparations to adopt the euro currency in 2024.

($1 = 0.8366 euros)