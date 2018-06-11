Bulgarian military helicopter crashes, killing two pilots

SOFIA (Reuters) - A Bulgarian military helicopter crashed at an air base near the southern city of Plovdiv during a routine exercise late on Monday, killing the two pilots and injuring a crew member, the defense ministry said on Monday.

The Russian-made Mi-17 was around 50 meters above the Krumovo base when it fell at about 8.30 pm local time (1730 GMT), the ministry said, adding it was investigating.

Last July, a military helicopter crashed into the Black Sea off the Bulgarian coast during tactical drills, killing an officer and injuring two others.