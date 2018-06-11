FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 11, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Bulgarian military helicopter crashes, killing two pilots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - A Bulgarian military helicopter crashed at an air base near the southern city of Plovdiv during a routine exercise late on Monday, killing the two pilots and injuring a crew member, the defense ministry said on Monday.

The Russian-made Mi-17 was around 50 meters above the Krumovo base when it fell at about 8.30 pm local time (1730 GMT), the ministry said, adding it was investigating.

Last July, a military helicopter crashed into the Black Sea off the Bulgarian coast during tactical drills, killing an officer and injuring two others.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.