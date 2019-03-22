Bulgarian investor gets green light to buy Nova TV from Sweden's MTG

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Bulgarian competition regulator gave a green light on Friday to Advance Media Group to acquire the Balkan country’s leading commercial media company Nova Broadcasting from Swedish entertainment company MTG.

MTG agreed to sell Nova to Bulgarian investors Advance Media last month in a 185 million euro ($209.07 million) deal.

The proposed transaction followed Czech investment group PPF’s decision last month to drop plans to buy Nova after it was blocked by the competition regulator.