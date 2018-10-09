FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 9, 2018 / 10:26 AM / in 6 minutes

Bulgaria detains suspect over killing of journalist - source

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian police have detained a suspect in connection with the killing of investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova, whose body was found in a park in her hometown of Ruse four days ago, a government source familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Denitsa Peicheva, 28, holds her son as she lays flowers next to candles left in memory of Bulgarian TV journalist Viktoria Marinova in Ruse, Bulgaria, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“We can say there is a suspect detained,” the source said, declining to elaborate.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny the information and said the ministry might issue a statement later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.