Bulgaria detains suspect over killing of journalist - source

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian police have detained a suspect in connection with the killing of investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova, whose body was found in a park in her hometown of Ruse four days ago, a government source familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Denitsa Peicheva, 28, holds her son as she lays flowers next to candles left in memory of Bulgarian TV journalist Viktoria Marinova in Ruse, Bulgaria, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“We can say there is a suspect detained,” the source said, declining to elaborate.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny the information and said the ministry might issue a statement later on Tuesday.