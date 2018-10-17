Suspect in Bulgarian murder case extradited from Germany

SOFIA (Reuters) - Germany has extradited the suspect in the killing of Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova to Bulgaria, an Interior Ministry official said on Wednesday.

A video grab shows police escorting Severin Krasimirov, 21, who was arrested in Germany over the killing of TV journalist Viktoria Marinova, at Sofia airport, Bulgaria, October 17, 2018. Bulgarian Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Bulgarian Severin Krasimirov, is to be charged in person with the rape and murder of 30-year-old Marinova, whose body was found in a park in her Danube hometown of Ruse in on Oct 6. Police said she was beaten, raped and died of suffocation.

Prosecutors have said evidence did not indicate Marinova’s death was related to her work and pointed to a random sexual crime although they are still investigating all possibilities.

Krasimirov was arrested in Germany last week where he admitted partial guilt to a German court.

“German authorities have handed over ... the 21-year-old citizen of Ruse,” the Internior Ministry said in a statement.

A German prosecutor confirmed Krasimirov has been extradited via a flight from Frankfurt.