Bulgaria nuclear reactor capacity reduced over generator malfunction

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy said on Saturday that its 1,000 MW Unit 5 was running at half capacity after one of its main circulation pumps shut down, activating the safety system.

Kozloduy said in a statement equipment inspections were under way following the incident, which occurred at 0910 local time (0710 GMT).

The unit, located on the Danube river, will return to full capacity once it is confirmed that all systems and facilities are operating normally, it said, adding there is no risk of radioactive contamination.

The plant’s other Soviet-made 1,000 MW unit is working at full capacity.