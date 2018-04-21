FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2018 / 8:16 AM / in 2 hours

Bulgaria shuts nuclear reactor for annual maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s only nuclear plant, Kozloduy, shut one of its two 1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance early on Saturday, its state-run operator said.

It said the reactor, Unit 5, will be connected back to the national electricity grid at the end of May once it is refueled and equipment repaired and upgraded.

The other Soviet-made 1,000-megawatt unit at the plant on the Danube was working at full capacity, the operator said in a statement.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by William Maclean

