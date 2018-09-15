FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgaria shuts nuclear reactor for annual maintenance

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s only nuclear plant, Kozloduy, shut one of its two 1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance early on Saturday, its state-run operator said.

FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, some 200 km (124 miles) north of Sofia, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

It said the reactor, Unit 6, will be connected back to the national electricity grid at the end of October once it is refueled and equipment repaired and upgraded.

The other Soviet-made 1,000-megawatt unit at the plant on the Danube was working at full capacity, the operator said in a statement.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova

