Poland sees possible compromise on EU 'posted' workers
September 20, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

Poland sees possible compromise on EU 'posted' workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday that European Union members could find a compromise on the EU’s “posted” workers directive.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov (R) and Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo attend a joint news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Poland and Hungary have led efforts to block reform of an EU system that allows “posted” workers to work in other European Union countries on contracts that need only guarantee the host country’s minimum wage, and allow taxes and social charges to be paid in the home nation.

“Poland has active and constructive dialogue with the other countries and we are hoping that we will find a compromise,” Szydlo told a news conference in Sofia after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

EU members could also reach an agreement on further integration of their social systems, she said.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton

