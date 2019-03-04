Russia needs EU guarantees on TurkStream pipeline: Medvedev

SOFIA (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov on Monday that Russia needs guarantees from the European Commission prior to choosing Bulgaria as a route for its TurkStream gas pipeline project.
Medvedev also said that Russia was ready to take part in construction of Belene nuclear plant in Bulgaria.
(The story has been refiled to a fix typographical error in the headline).
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman