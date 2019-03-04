Russia needs EU guarantees on TurkStream pipeline: Medvedev

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a meeting with Russian regional leaders at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

SOFIA (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov on Monday that Russia needs guarantees from the European Commission prior to choosing Bulgaria as a route for its TurkStream gas pipeline project.

Medvedev also said that Russia was ready to take part in construction of Belene nuclear plant in Bulgaria.

