Emerging Markets

Russia says Bulgaria's expulsion of its diplomat 'groundless'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Embassy to Sofia said on Friday that Bulgaria’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat was groundless and that Moscow reserved the right to respond.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said earlier it had given a Russian diplomat 72 hours to leave the country after prosecutors alleged he has been involved in espionage in the Balkan country since 2017.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

