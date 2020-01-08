Bulgaria to cull another 40,000 pigs in new African swine fever outbreak

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities said on Wednesday they would cull 39,656 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in the northeast, the second industrial farm in the country to be hit by the virus in the last five days.

Last year the virus hit six breeding farms in the Balkan country, forcing the authorities to cull more than 130,000 pigs.

The outbreak was detected at a farm in the village of Brestak, in the region of the Black Sea city of Varna, the food safety agency said, adding that a 3-km quarantine zone would be established around the village.

The highly contagious disease affects pigs but not humans.