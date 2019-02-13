Bulgaria reports new case of African swine fever in wild boar

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has confirmed a new case of African swine fever in a wild boar near in the northeastern town of Devnya, the national food safety authority said on Wednesday.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar. It does not affect humans.

In August Bulgaria reported its first outbreak of African swine fever, among backyard pigs in the northeastern village of Tutrakantsi, close to the border with Romania.