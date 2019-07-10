News Maps
July 10, 2019 / 9:05 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Bulgaria says reaches deal with U.S. to buy F-16 aircraft

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - NATO member Bulgaria has reached a deal with the United States to buy eight new F-16 fighter jets for its air force at a price of $1.256 billion, it said on Wednesday.

The Balkan country, which is also a member of the European Union, is looking to replace its ageing Soviet-made MiG-29s and improve compliance with NATO standards.

The deal for Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 is Bulgaria’s biggest military procurement since the fall of Communist rule some 30 years ago.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by; Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below