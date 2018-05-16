Bumble Bee CEO indicted in California for tuna price fixing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The president and chief executive of Bumble Bee Foods LLC has been indicted by a federal grand jury in California for his role in a conspiracy to fix prices for packaged seafood sold in the United States, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Christopher Lischewski, the fourth person to be charged in a federal price-fixing probe, was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, the department said in a statement.