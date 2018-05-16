FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
May 16, 2018 / 11:29 PM / in an hour

Bumble Bee CEO indicted in California for tuna price fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The president and chief executive of Bumble Bee Foods LLC has been indicted by a federal grand jury in California for his role in a conspiracy to fix prices for packaged seafood sold in the United States, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Christopher Lischewski, the fourth person to be charged in a federal price-fixing probe, was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.