May 16, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina "if margins justify it": CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd (BG.N) will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it,” Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said at an investor event in New York on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An incoming truckload of soybeans is unloaded at a farm in Fargo, North Dakota, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Koeck/File Photo

Schroder, who was speaking at the BMO Capital Markets 2018 Farm to Market Conference, said that there could be periods of time in the late summer and fall of this year when there are some trade flows of U.S. soybeans to South America. But right now, the margins do not justify such moves, he said, and Bunge does not believe the volume of such trade flows will be particularly significant.

