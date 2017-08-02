Bunge CEO says to 'evaluate best path' amid consolidation talk

1 Min Read
(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) will "evaluate the best path" for the company with shareholders in mind, Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said on Wednesday when asked whether a sale of the company is possible.
"There's no entrenchment," he said during an earnings conference call with analysts.
Bunge was approached by rival commodities trader Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) with a takeover offer in May.
Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum