October 30, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Bunge finalizing agreements with activist investors: WSJ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bunge Ltd (BG.N) is finalizing agreements with activist investors D.E. Shaw and Co and Continental Grain Co to add four directors to its board and set up a committee to explore a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, WSJ reported D.E. Shaw had raised its stake in the grain trader and was working with Continental Grain to make operational improvements at the company.

Bunge is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday.

Bunge, D.E. Shaw and Continental Grain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

